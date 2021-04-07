Duke University health experts will discuss vaccine passports and hesitancy

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

DURHAM, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Members of the Duke University health, science, and vaccine departments will hold a discussion on the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The event will be held virtually and will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Among the topics expected to be discussed will be vaccine passports, the federal vaccine effort, and hesitancy to get vaccinated.

Founding director of the Duke Science & Society Nita Farahany, Family Medicine and Global Health Institute professor Lavanya Vasudevan, and Vaccine Institute chief medical officer Dr. Emmanuel “Chip” Walter Jr. will al take part in the discussion.