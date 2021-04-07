Duke University health experts will discuss vaccine passports and hesitancy

Coronavirus in North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

DURHAM, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Members of the Duke University health, science, and vaccine departments will hold a discussion on the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The event will be held virtually and will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Among the topics expected to be discussed will be vaccine passports, the federal vaccine effort, and hesitancy to get vaccinated.

Founding director of the Duke Science & Society Nita Farahany, Family Medicine and Global Health Institute professor Lavanya Vasudevan, and Vaccine Institute chief medical officer Dr. Emmanuel “Chip” Walter Jr. will al take part in the discussion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories