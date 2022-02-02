Dozens across the Carolinas removed the organ transplant list for not being vaccinated against COVID

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re waiting on an organ transplant, a COVID vaccine is required.

The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed this week, that 23 patients are expected to be removed from the organ transplant list, after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a harsh reality some people are having to deal with.

Waiting on an organ is stressful enough. Add COVID to the mix, and that stress only escalates.

“I’m going crazy trying to get the word out,” said Nick Koulpasis, who has been waiting for a kidney.

He’s one of the hundreds in our area on the waitlist right now.

“I’m officially listed at Duke University, all three Mayo Clinics, and Atrium Health in Charlotte,” he said.

Koulpasis has been having to get dialysis three times a week for about two years. He put signs all around Fort Mill, trying to find a match.

“It puts a dent in my work life, in everything really,” he said. “I can’t travel.”

Not only do donors now have to be vaccinated, but those on the receiving side need to be as well.

“I have to or they’ll reject me and throw me off the list,” said Koulpasis. “They were nice enough to call me and they asked me, ‘how do you feel about getting the Moderna shot?’ I said, is it necessary for my transplant? If it is, I’ll get it!”

But, others aren’t as relaxed about getting vaxxed. Twenty-three patients are expected to be removed from the organ transplant list at The Medical University of South Carolina for refusing the shot.

“I know people like that,” Koulpasis said. “They won’t get the shot. I say, be logical! They’re in worse shape than I am. I tell them, you may die if you don’t get a kidney — and if you get the shot, you may or may not get sick.”

MUSC says the vaccine requirement is due to evidence of improving patient outcomes post-transplant for those who are vaccinated. That means, ultimately, a higher likelihood of benefitting from the transplant.

“I took the safe way and I got the shot,” said Koulpasis. “It didn’t bother me, it’s necessary, and that’s it — I did my part.”

Currently, MUSC has 1,438 patients on the waitlist. 1,397 of those patients have met the requirement to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Queen City News reached out to both Atrium Health and Novant Health to ask what the protocol is locally, but no one was able to get back to us with an answer.