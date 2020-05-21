“DIY” projects popular during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Home improvement stores have remained opened across the Carolinas during the COVID-19 crisis.

Shoppers have been taking full advantage of “essential businesses,” like Lowe’s Home Improvement and Home Depot, during the ‘Stay-at-Home’ orders.

One way homeowners have been passing the time is with Do It Yourself (DIY) at-home projects.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to Lowe’s and Home Depot to find out what’s been the most popular DIY tasks for local customers during the pandemic.

Lowe’s responded, and shared in part, “One of the emerging projects has been planting seeds for at-home fruit and vegetable gardens.”

Shoppers said some other projects they’ve focused on include pressure washing their homes, gardening, gutter work, and building outdoor equipment — one customer evening assembling a pergola.

“There’s nothing else to do, might as well do stuff now since we’re all stuck at home,” said one shopper. “I’ve had some stuff on my list that’s been on there for years and I’m just now getting around to it.”

According to a recent Bloomberg study, home improvement stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot are expected to see a surge in customer visits, in part, because of the pandemic.