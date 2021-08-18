Delta variant derails return-to-work plans in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some of the city’s largest employers are pushing back when staff can return to the office.

“It has gotten busier as the year has progressed, but it’s still not completely back,” Uptown resident Frances Bendert said.

Wells Fargo originally planned on bringing employees back into its corporate office September 7. The bank said it now plans to begin the first phase of its return-to-work plan Oct. 4.

“Our focus remains on keeping our employees and customers safe. We continue to follow CDC guidance, and have returned to the face covering policy we had in place for most of the pandemic: all U.S. employees currently working in the office must wear face coverings at all Wells Fargo U.S. facilities, regardless of their vaccination status. The majority of our employees who are in the office, like retail-branch, operations and contact center employees, have been required to wear face coverings consistently throughout the pandemic given the higher volumes of in-person interactions they have,” Spokesperson Josh Dunn said.

Trust Bank is pushing the return date for most of its staff from October to November.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and follow the latest guidance from health expert,” Trust Spokesperson Brian Boudreaux said.

“I think it is better if people start coming back, just to support business and get everyone back in. There are just too many places that rely on the corporates coming back,” Bendert said.

Last month, Bank of America said most of its staff would return to uptown Charlotte shortly after Labor Day, and staff would be given a 30-day notice.

“I definitely think that it is kind of needed at least for a little bit right now because just from what I’ve heard, the numbers are getting worse, people’s conditions are getting worse,” Uptown worker Nick Elia said.

Elia said he recently landed his first job in Uptown and fears he could be sent home to work remotely any day.

“It just seems that withing the last two weeks we are doing a complete 180, everyone is starting to go home, and I think it is just kind of crappy especially for someone as young as me. This is my first job, kind of getting into things, finally got the whole office feel and everything and now I am getting sent back to remote. It’s definitely not something I am looking forward to,” Elia said.