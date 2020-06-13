Daily NC COVID-19 statistics

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Gov. Cooper and state leaders were hesitant to commit to entering phase three when phase two is set to expire June 26 citing concerns over rising case numbers and not enough leveling out.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 6,841 positive cases and 123 related deaths

Union County – 672 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Anson County – 83 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 144 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 670 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Rowan County – 835 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Iredell County – 404 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cleveland County – 143 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Gaston County – 452 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 118 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 371 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 46 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 669 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Caldwell County – 238 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Wilkes County – 530 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 6 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 38 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 43 positive cases and 1 related death

