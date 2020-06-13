Daily NC COVID-19 statistics

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.
Gov. Cooper and state leaders were hesitant to commit to entering phase three when phase two is set to expire June 26 citing concerns over rising case numbers and not enough leveling out.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 6,841 positive cases and 123 related deaths
- Union County – 672 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Anson County – 83 positive cases and 1 related death
- Stanly County – 144 positive cases and 4 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 670 positive cases and 24 related deaths
- Rowan County – 835 positive cases and 37 related deaths
- Iredell County – 404 positive cases and 5 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 143 positive cases and 2 related deaths
- Gaston County – 452 positive cases and 8 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 118 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Catawba County – 371 positive cases and 10 related deaths
- Alexander County – 46 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Burke County – 669 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 238 positive cases and 3 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 530 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Avery County – 6 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 38 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 43 positive cases and 1 related death
