NC daily cases rise 900+; Gaston CO. health director resigns

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics Monday morning.

938 more cases were reported since yesterday. There are now 36,484 confirmed cases and 1,006 deaths statewide.

Just over 520,000 tests have been performed, about 9,000 more than yesterday.

Monday’s numbers continue a troubling trend of rising daily cases statewide. Saturday saw the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began with just under 1,400 reported.

Meanwhile, Gaston County announced that its health director Chris Dobbins would be stepping down. Dobbins has been the head of DHHS since 2013 and holds a distinguished career with U.S. Air Force. No reason was given for his resignation.

Leaders in Gaston County have been very vocal in resisting North Carolina governor Cooper’s pandemic restrictions and slowly easing on restrictions.

