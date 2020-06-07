NC daily COVID-19 cases dip under 1K for 1st time in 3 days

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is released its latest coronavirus statistics Sunday morning.

921 more cases and four additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. There are now 35,546 total cases and 996 deaths statewide.

The last two days the state has seen a dramatic increase of over 1,000 new cases per day. More than 511,000 tests have been performed and just under 19,000 are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

54% of the cases are White while 28% of the cases are Black or African American.

A troubling trend with rising daily case reports has occurred over the last two days, with Saturday’s case number the highest single-day report since the start of the pandemic.

North Carolina is currently in phase two on easing restrictions and getting back to normalcy. If all goes well the state can enter phase three June 26.

