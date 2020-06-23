Daily NC COVID-19 statistics

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
State Health Director Mandy Cohen spoke Monday and said trends are not going in the right direction but are trying to find a balance between safety and reopening the economy.
Cohen says face coverings continue to be emphasized and encouraged and that data shows it is helping prevent the spread. Cohen also said that if someone attended a protest, that they should go and get tested for COVID-19.
Phase two is set to expire on Friday.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 8,956 positive cases and 137 related deaths
- Gaston County – 771 positive cases and 9 related deaths
- Union County – 949 positive cases and 23 related deaths
- Anson County – 106 positive cases and 1 related death
- Stanly County – 277 positive cases and 5 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 883 positive cases and 25 related deaths
- Rowan County – 1,025 positive cases and 38 related deaths
- Iredell County – 569 positive cases and 7 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 227 positive cases and 2 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 189 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Catawba County – 560 positive cases and 10 related deaths
- Alexander County – 66 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Burke County – 912 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 315 positive cases and 4 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 555 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Avery County – 8 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 49 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 47 positive cases and 1 related death
