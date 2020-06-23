Daily NC COVID-19 statistics

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

State Health Director Mandy Cohen spoke Monday and said trends are not going in the right direction but are trying to find a balance between safety and reopening the economy.

Cohen says face coverings continue to be emphasized and encouraged and that data shows it is helping prevent the spread. Cohen also said that if someone attended a protest, that they should go and get tested for COVID-19.

Phase two is set to expire on Friday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 8,956 positive cases and 137 related deaths

Gaston County – 771 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Union County – 949 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Anson County – 106 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 277 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 883 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,025 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Iredell County – 569 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 227 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Lincoln County – 189 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 560 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 66 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 912 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Caldwell County – 315 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 555 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 8 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 49 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 47 positive cases and 1 related death

