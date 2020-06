1,000+ new COVID-19 cases reported for 5th straight day in NC

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing the state’s latest coronavirus statistics Sunday morning.

1,443 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 44,119 confirmed cases and 1,109 deaths statewide. Friday set a single-day record for most reported cases with 1,768.

798 patients remain hospitalized, a slight dip since yesterday. 611,130 tests have been performed

This comes with a shadow that has been cast over whether or not it’s safe for the state to enter phase three. State and local health leaders have all indicated an alarming trend of rising

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 6,862 positive cases and 123 related deaths

Union County – 690 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Anson County – 85 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 150 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 686 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Rowan County – 862 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Iredell County – 419 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cleveland County – 152 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Gaston County – 484 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 125 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 399 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 48 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 706 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Caldwell County – 240 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Wilkes County – 542 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 6 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 43 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 43 positive cases and 1 related death

