280+ positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday as NC surpasses 15,000

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest coronavirus statistics on Monday morning.

There are now 15,045 confirmed cases, 288 more than Sunday. Three more deaths are being reported within 24 hours raising the state total to 550.

Close to 196,000 tests have now been performed with nearly 4,000 performed in the last 24 hours, according to state health officials.

Mecklenburg County continues to have the highest case count in the state with 2,106 confirmed cases and 63 related deaths

State parks have reopened in North Carolina and retail and malls have also begun to reopen with strict social distancing policies.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

South Carolina has opened up the state a bit more quickly. Governor McMaster is making an announcement Monday and could discuss the reopening of fitness centers and beauty salons.

RELATED VIDEO: