Nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases in NC since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 statistics Saturday morning.

There are now 17,982 confirmed cases statewide and 652 deaths. 238,586 tests have been performed. Since yesterday that is an increase of almost 900 new cases. 11 more deaths are also being reported.

On Monday the health department released new recovery statistics stating that just over 9,000 people are presumed to have completely recovered from the virus. There are currently 481 patients who tested positive who are hospitalized, which means there are about 9,000 people statewide self-isolating and recovering at home.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

South Carolina is set to enter phase 2 of easing coronavirus restrictions on Monday as fitness centers and cosmetic and beauty salons will be allowed to reopen.