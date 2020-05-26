NC confirmed cases surpasses 24K while 15K are presumed to have recovered

The North Carolina Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 statistics Tuesday morning.

State health officials said 176 new cases and 12 additional deaths were reported since yesterday. There are now 24,140 confirmed cases and 766 deaths statewide. Health officials said 352,331 tests have been performed. Forty-four percent of the positive tests are in the age range from 25-49.

Phase three could begin on June 26 at the earliest as fitness centers and houses of worship were still instructed for phase two to stay closed under social distancing guidelines.

A new recovery statistical update has started to be shared with the public as of last week. State health officials said 14,954 patients are presumed to be recovered. That statistic is released once a week on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Governor Cooper is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. Cooper came under attack by President Trump who took to Twitter on Monday threatening to move the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled as of now to be held in Charlotte in August.