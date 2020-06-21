5th straight day NC reports 1,000-plus new cases

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
1,412 more cases and eight additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 52,801 confirmed cases and 1,220 overall deaths.
845 patients are currently hospitalized, down a couple dozen from Saturday.
While South Carolina has recently seen an uptick in cases in young people, so has North Carolina. 45% of cases are ages 25-49, and now only 20% of cases are ages 50-64. It used to be the other way around.
Racial statistics show 55% of cases are White and 25% Black. Just over 29,000 patients are presumed to have recovered.
Cooper is expected to make an announcement ‘first thing’ this week on whether or not the state will enter the next phase of reopening.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 8,752 positive cases and 135 related deaths
- Gaston County – 737 positive cases and 9 related deaths
- Union County – 920 positive cases and 23 related deaths
- Anson County – 102 positive cases and 1 related death
- Stanly County – 234 positive cases and 5 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 869 positive cases and 25 related deaths
- Rowan County – 1,019 positive cases and 38 related deaths
- Iredell County – 540 positive cases and 7 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 225 positive cases and 2 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 186 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Catawba County – 552 positive cases and 10 related deaths
- Alexander County – 65 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Burke County – 911 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 314 positive cases and 4 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 555 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Avery County – 8 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 47 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 47 positive cases and 1 related death
