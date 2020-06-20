Daily COVID-19 statistics in NC

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics Saturday morning.

The latest numbers come with surrounding buzz about a mandatory mask guideline throughout the entire state. Raleigh has already implemented the mandatory mask. Cooper this week vetoed a bill that called for gyms to reopen as well as allowing outdoor seating at bars.

Also this week Apple closed all of its stores in North Carolina, among other states, citing rising infection rates.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 8,166 positive cases and 131 related deaths

Union County – 852 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Anson County – 95 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 195 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 805 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Rowan County – 978 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Iredell County – 523 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Cleveland County – 202 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Gaston County – 671 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Lincoln County – 172 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 519 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 56 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 882 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Caldwell County – 296 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 554 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 8 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 43 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 45 positive cases and 1 related death

