NC sees record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

The North Carolina Public Health Department has released its latest coronavirus statistics Wednesday morning.

1,272 new cases and additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. there are now 46,855 confirmed cases and

846 patients are currently hospitalized, a single day record. the previous high was 829.

About 15,000 more tests have been reported since yesterday raising the state’s tally to 667,422.

Cooper says to expect an announcement “first thing next week” on whether or not the state will enter the next phase, which he now says could be 2.5 instead of going from 2 to 3.

On Monday NASCAR pulled its July All-Star race out of Charlotte moving it to Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway citing coronavirus. NASCAR held its first race with fans in the stands this past Sunday at Miami Homestead.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 7,563 positive cases and 130 related deaths

Union County – 764 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Anson County – 91 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 174 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 746 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Rowan County – 937 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Iredell County – 475 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Cleveland County – 180 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Gaston County – 576 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Lincoln County – 157 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 465 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 51 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 838 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Caldwell County – 258 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 550 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 6 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 41 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 43 positive cases and 1 related death

