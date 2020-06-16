COVID-19 hospitalizations increase; 36 deaths since yesterday in NC

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing the latest coronavirus statistics Tuesday morning.

The state also released its weekly recovery numbers. 29,219 are presumed to have now recovered from the virus.

751 more confirmed cases and 36 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. There are now 45,583 cases and deaths statewide. 651,421 tests have been completed. 32 more hospitalizations have been recorded since yesterday raising the current total to 829 patients who are hospitalized.

In a big loss for the city of Charlotte, NASCAR announced on Monday that they are moving the All-Star race, which was set to take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway next month, to Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway, citing COVID-19 concerns.

NASCAR’s race on Sunday from Miami was the first to have fans in the stands and Gov. Cooper has made no guarantees that fans in the stands would be possible at future functions, based on science and data. It is unclear if NASCAR and state leaders had any dialogue in between events.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 7,468 positive cases and 129 related deaths

Union County – 754 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Anson County – 89 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 167 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 729 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Rowan County – 921 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Iredell County – 459 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Cleveland County – 164 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Gaston County – 549 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 148 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 452 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 49 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 751 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Caldwell County – 252 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Wilkes County – 547 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 6 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 44 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 43 positive cases and 1 related death

