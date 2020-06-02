Daily COVID-19 Statistics in NC

The North Carolina Public Health Department will soon release its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Over 3,000 new cases were reported over the weekend with Saturday seeing the highest single-day increase so far.

New recovery statistics were also released. There are now 18,860 patients who are presumed to have recovered, up about 7,000 from last week’s release.

This comes as the backdrop of tense protests, looters, and riots are taking place in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, who was killed while in custody by a white police officer last week.

Meanwhile the coronavirus may result in the Republican National Convention being moved out of Charlotte. Wednesday is the deadline President Trump gave Governor Cooper to comply with a list of requests, one of which is to have a packed house. State health officials indicated on Monday that it is too early for the department to say if that will be safe or not. The convention is set to be held in Charlotte in August.

