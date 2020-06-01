Almost 700 new cases of COVID-19 in NC

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus numbers Monday morning.

674 additional cases have been confirmed and 12 more deaths since yesterday. there are now 29,263 confirmed cases and 898 deaths statewide. About 5,000 additional tests have been reported since yesterday bringing the statewide tally to 421,908.

More than 3,000 new cases were reported in a span of 72 hours over the weekend, and while testing numbers continue to rise, the spike is still cause for concern.

Recovery statistics will be released on Monday at 4 p.m. As of last Monday just under 15,000 are presumed to have recovered.

