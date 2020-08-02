Coronavirus in NC: State passes 125,000 cases. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

1,341 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 125,219 confirmed cases and 1,964 related deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations remained flat with 1,142 patients currently in the hospital. More than 1.8 million tests have been administered.

State emergency management leaders are right now juggling the pandemic with an impending tropical storm. Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of the anticipated Monday arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias along the Carolina coast. Cooper will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“The storm is more complicated because of Covid-19. Monday and Tuesday already pose a threat of rip currents and increased tropical storm force winds. The Emergency Management Team is already activated for Covid-19. I’ve declared a state of Emergency. Please follow any evacuation orders that have been issued.”

On Saturday Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris took part in a free, two-day testing event on Freedom Drive near Ashley Road. Testing is being made available to anybody with symptoms regardless of insurance coverage.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 20,864 positive cases and 210 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,013 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Union County – 2,802 positive cases and 40 related deaths

Anson County – 302 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 897 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,406 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,007 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,691 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,019 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Lincoln County – 746 positive cases and 3 deaths

Catawba County – 1,898 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Alexander County – 270 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,556 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,121 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Wilkes County – 734 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Avery County – 83 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 256 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 119 positive cases and 2 related death

