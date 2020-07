Coronavirus in NC: 1,600+ more cases. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing the latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

1,621 more cases and seven additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 112,713 confirmed cases and 1,785 related deaths statewide.

1,170 patients remain in the hospital. Over 1.6 million tests have been administered so far.

Charlotte Mecklenburg County implemented alcohol sales restrictions this weekend as restaurants will no longer be allowed to sell drinks beyond 11 p.m. until further notice.

Sunday was Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools’ deadline for parents to sign their children up for virtual learning.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 19,268 positive cases and 183 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,692 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Union County – 2,503 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Anson County – 280 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 778 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,164 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,859 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,501 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Cleveland County – 839 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Lincoln County – 651 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,727 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Alexander County – 253 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,424 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Caldwell County – 961 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Wilkes County – 694 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Avery County – 61 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 210 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 84 positive cases and 1 related death

