Coronavirus in NC: 2K+ new cases. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

2,097 new cases and 32 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 111,092 confirmed cases and 1,778 related deaths statewide. 78,707 patients have recovered.

1,168 patients are currently in the hospital and more than 1.5 million tests have been administered so far.

The latest numbers come a day after Mecklenburg County announced alcohol restrictions at restaurants after 11 p.m. until at least August 7, which is when Phase 2 is set to expire.

On Friday state leaders announced the seventh death of an inmate who had died from the coronavirus.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 19,041 positive cases and 183 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,635 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Union County – 2,470 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Anson County – 279 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 764 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,129 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,842 positive cases and 45 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,482 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Cleveland County – 809 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Lincoln County – 633 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,694 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Alexander County – 250 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,415 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Caldwell County – 936 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Wilkes County – 694 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Avery County – 60 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 203 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 83 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android