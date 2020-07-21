Coronavirus in NC: Record number hospitalized: Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

1,815 more cases and 26 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 102,861 confirmed cases and 1,668 related deaths statewide.

A record 1,179 patients are currently in the hospital, and nearly 79,000 patients are presumed to have recovered.

More than 1.4 million tests have been administered so far.

Charlotte Mecklenburg leaders are holding a news conference on Tuesday but it is unclear at this time what will be discussed. While there have been discussions, no decision has been made on banning alcohol sales after 10 p.m. Recently multiple reports have surfaced of packed restaurants with long lines and very limited social distancing.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 17,800 positive cases and 177 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,359 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Union County – 2,251 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Anson County – 267 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 670 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,989 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,744 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,385 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Cleveland County – 708 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Lincoln County – 576 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,548 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Alexander County – 221 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,337 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Caldwell County – 809 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 665 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 52 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 185 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 77 positive cases and 1 related death

