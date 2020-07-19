Coronavirus in NC: Numbers dip slightly. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

1,820 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now just shy of 100,000 cases with 99,778. Deaths are at 1,634.

With concerns growing over the availability of tests as well as hospital space, hospitalizations dipped slightly on Sunday, with a report of 1,115 patients currently in the hospital.

Last week multiple counties, including Mecklenburg, announced possible plans for banning alcohol sales after 10 p.m. to slow the spread and further enforce people who might not be properly social distancing.

Multiple videos have recently surfaced showing packed crowd at the Music Factory as well as restaurants with bars in South End.

Approximately 1.4 million tests have been administered so far statewide.

Mecklenburg County leaders announced their plans for fall classes in public schools grades K-12. The first two weeks will be in-person and will then switch to completely online, or remote, instruction.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 17,379 positive cases and 170 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,267 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Union County – 2,190 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Anson County – 260 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 657 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,949 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,700 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,334 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Cleveland County – 671 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Lincoln County – 547 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,469 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Alexander County – 213 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,315 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Caldwell County – 771 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 657 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 42 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 176 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 73 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android