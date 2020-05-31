3K+ COVID-19 cases in 3 days, NC Health Dept. reports

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday morning.

916 more cases were reported since yesterday. There are now 28,589 case statewide.

These statistics come on the heels of the health department reporting two straight days of over 1,000 new cases each day.

1,185 new cases were reported on Saturday and 1,076 on Friday. While testing is up, this is stil a significant and dramatic spike in numbers.

416,289 tests have now been performed, up about 12,000 from Saturday’s number. 886 people have died.

It also comes as George Floyd protesters in Charlotte gather in mass spreading concern regarding the governor’s executive order on coronavirus prohibiting mass gatherings. Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, was killed while in the custody of a white police officer last week.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic Governor Cooper last week extended the moratorium set in place on evictions and utility bills, due to the growing number of people who have filed for unemployment and are out of work.

