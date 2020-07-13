Coronavirus in NC: 87K+ cases. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,827 more cases and no new deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 87,528 confirmed cases and 1,503 related deaths statewide. 1,040 patients are currently in the hospital.

More than 1.2 million tests have been administered so far.

Mecklenburg County has taken a turn for the worse. Robert Redfield, the Director of the CSC, is in Charlotte Monday and will join Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris for a news conference on Monday at 3:30 p.m and it will be streamed live right here on Fox46.com and on our Facebook page.

So far there are more than 14,000 cases and 168 related deaths in Mecklenburg.

State Health Director Mandy Cohen stated during last week’s news conference that Charlotte is becoming more and more of a concern to her and her colleagues as numbers continue to balloon.

ounty-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 15,024 positive cases and 159 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,811 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Union County – 1,821 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Anson County – 194 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 563 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,640 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,499 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,108 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Cleveland County – 519 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 414 positive cases and 2 death

Catawba County – 1,184 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Alexander County – 163 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,206 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Caldwell County – 619 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 620 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 26 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 120 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 63 positive cases and 1 related death

