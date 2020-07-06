Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 74,000; reports highest number of hospitalizations so far; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

A record 982 patients are currently hospitalized.

State health officials said 1,546 more cases and two additional deaths are being reported since Sunday, July 5. There are now 74,529 confirmed cases and 1,398 related deaths statewide.

NCDHHS said 1,051,846 tests have been administered so far.

North Carolina is currently in Phase 2 on easing restrictions, which is set to expire on July 15.

On Friday the state saw its highest number of daily cases, more than 2,000. On Saturday the state surpassed one million administered tests.

Last week Governor Roy Cooper and state health director Mandy Cohen said they have every intention of making sure children are physically in classrooms this fall.

As doctors and companies continue to work for a cure, concern grew last week when a drug called Remdesevir produced by Gilead was announced that it will be made available to the public at a cost of over $3,000 per patient. Duke University helped Gilead test the drug in studies conducted earlier this year.

This weekend’s July 4th fireworks displays throughout the area were mostly canceled, including the popular annual spectacle from the Charlotte Knights ballpark. Tega Cay held a fireworks show but the turnout was lower than normal.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 13,111 positive cases and 154 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,385 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Union County – 1,512 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Anson County – 155 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 479 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,368 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,341 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Iredell County – 918 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 398 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Lincoln County – 323 positive cases and 1 death

Catawba County – 980 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Alexander County – 124 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,110 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 522 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 593 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 18 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 99 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 60 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

RELATED VIDEO: