12th straight day NC reports 1K+ new Covid-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics Sunday morning.

1,329 more cases and only one additional death since yesterday. There are now 72,983 confirmed cases and 1,396 related deaths statewide.

949 patients are currently in the hospital and 1,036,838 tests have been administered so far.

On Saturday the state surpassed one million administered tests.

Last week Governor Roy Cooper and state health director Mandy Cohen said they have every intention of making sure children are physically in classrooms this fall.

North Carolina is currently in Phase 2 on easing restrictions, set to expire July 15. It is unclear if the state will enter a 2.5 or Phase 3 at that point.

As doctors and companies continue to work for a cure, concern grew last week when a drug called Remdesevir produced by Gilead was announced that it will be made available to the public at a cost of over $3,000 per patient. Duke University helped Gilead test the drug in studies conducted earlier this year.

This weekend’s fireworks displays throughout the area were mostly canceled, including the popular annual spectacle from the Charlotte Knights ballpark. Tega Cay held a fireworks show but turnout was lower than normal.

