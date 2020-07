North Carolina surpasses 1M administered Covid-19 tests

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latests coronavirtus statistics on Saturday morning.

1,413 more cases and three additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 71,654 confirmed cases and 1,395 related deaths.

A record number of daily cases was reported on Friday with 2,099 new cases. 945 patients are currently hospitalized.

There have now been over one million tests administered throughout the state.

45,538 patients are presumed to have recovered.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 12,576 positive cases and 154 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,291 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Union County – 1,420 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Anson County – 148 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 459 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,313 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,287 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Iredell County – 869 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 365 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Lincoln County – 295 positive cases and 1 death

Catawba County – 907 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Alexander County – 112 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,099 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 486 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 588 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 14 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 83 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 54 positive cases and 1 related death

