North Carolina reports 7th straight day of 1,000-plus new cases

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

1,186 more cases and 18 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 64,670 confirmed cases and 1,343 related deaths have bee confirmed statewide. Nearly 29,000 of those cases are within adults ages 25-49, which is 45 percent of the cases.

908 patients are currently hospitalized and over 910,000 tests have been administered.

North Carolina is currently in Phase 2 on easing restrictions, which is set to expire mid-July. The virus has forced the cancelation of this weekend’s 4th of July fireworks display in most towns, including the Queen City’s Charlotte Knights ballpark annual event.

Tega Cay is still planning their fireworks display, despite pressure to cancel. On Tuesday members from the CDC and NAIA including Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed members of the Senate on reopening workplaces and schools.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 11,170 positive cases and 146 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,083 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Union County – 1,201 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Anson County – 128 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 378 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,107 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,205 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Iredell County – 764 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 297 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Lincoln County – 252 positive cases and 1 death

Catawba County – 780 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Alexander County – 91 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,033 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 419 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 576 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 12 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 68 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 54 positive cases and 1 related death

