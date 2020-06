North Carolina reports 1,000+ new cases for 5th straight day

The North Carolina Department of Public Health announced its latest coronavirus statistics Sunday morning.

1,605 more cases and 6 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 62,142 confirmed cases and 1,318 related deaths have now been reported statewide.

Nearly 872,000 tests have been administered and 890 patients remain hospitalized.

45 percent of cases remain in ages 25-49, about 27,000.

Governor Roy Cooper expanded Phase 2 three additional weeks citing concerns over the rising number of cases. Fitness centers remain closed and it is unclear what the next steps will be on July 15 when Phase two is set to expire.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 10,592 positive cases and 146 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,004 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Union County – 1,151 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Anson County – 125 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 359 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,064 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,163 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Iredell County – 731 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 277 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Lincoln County – 240 positive cases and 1 death

Catawba County – 720 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 84 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 1,016 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 398 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 570 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 9 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 65 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 52 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android