Daily COVID-19 statistics in NC

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Gov. Cooper announced this week that Phase 2 was being extended for an additional three weeks, through July 15. Masks have also been mandated statewide in places where social distancing is not possible.

Fitness centers continue to remain closed and restaurants continue to operate in a limited capactiy. Bars remain closed.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 9,944 positive cases and 144 related deaths

Gaston County – 912 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Union County – 1,066 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Anson County – 119 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 315 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 978 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,118 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Iredell County – 672 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 257 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Lincoln County – 220 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 660 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 79 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 983 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Caldwell County – 348 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 564 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 8 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 52 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 51 positive cases and 1 related death

