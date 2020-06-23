Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 54,000; Hospitalizations reach record high; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

State health officials said 803 more cases have been reported since Monday. There are now 54,453 confirmed cases statewide. About 915 patients are currently hospitalized. More than 24,000 of those cases among people ages 25 – 49.

Just under 774,000 tests have been performed so far. Health officials said 1,251 deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina, up 23 from Monday.

Mecklenburg County has reported a rising number of hospitalizations and reached a single-day of 132 last week.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meets Tuesday to discuss COVID-19.

On Tuesday Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called on Governor Roy Cooper to mandate face coverings statewide. “I support this for all of our citizens because it provides additional meaningful steps to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

On Monday the state’s health director Mandy Cohen continued to express concern over the state’s troubling trends and an increasing number of cases in young people. Dr. Cohen also expressed concern over the growing numbers in the Hispanic community. Currently, there are 16,140 cases within the Hispanic community.

No word yet on when the state will announce if Phase 2 will be extended. It is set to expire on Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the National Institute of Health, testified on Tuesday in front of House committee members in Washington D.C. on the federal response to the pandemic saying a vaccine could be ready by the end of this year.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 9,086 positive cases and 138 related deaths

Gaston County – 803 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Union County – 965 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Anson County – 107 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 282 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 888 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,037 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Iredell County – 575 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 239 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Lincoln County – 196 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 570 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 68 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 918 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Caldwell County – 322 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 557 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 8 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 50 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 49 positive cases and 1 related death

