45% of COVID-19 cases are now among ages 25-49, NC Health Dept. says

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics Monday morning.

804 more cases along with three additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 53,605 confirmed cases and 1,223 deaths statewide.

Cases among young people continue to be the trend with 45 percent of statewide cases now between ages 25-49.

There is a slight uptick in hospitalizations as there are currently 870 hospital patients.

For five straight days, the state reported 1,000-plus new cases per day, raising questions and concerns over whether or not the state should enter the next phase. Gov. Cooper has said he will announce a decision this week.

Phase two is set to expire at the end of the week on Friday, June 26.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 8,956 positive cases and 137 related deaths

Gaston County – 771 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Union County – 949 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Anson County – 106 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 277 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 883 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,025 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Iredell County – 569 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 227 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Lincoln County – 189 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 560 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 66 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 912 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Caldwell County – 315 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 555 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 8 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 49 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 47 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

RELATED VIDEO: