Daily COVID-19 numbers on Sunday in the Carolinas

The North Carolina Department of Health released the latest coronavirus statistics Sunday morning.

There are now 11,664 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, up 155 in the last 24 hours. Two new deaths were confirmed raising the statewide tally to 422. Nearly 144,000 tests have been performed.

Mecklenburg County reported no new deaths on Saturday as the case total is 1,680 and 50 deaths.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is set to begin reopening more businesses and workplaces on Monday. Governor McMaster declared Sunday a day of prayer. North Carolina is set to ease more restrictions at the end of the week.