CVS vaccination rollout for North Carolina long-term care facilities

We are just days away from long-term care facilities getting their first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, CVS will begin vaccinating one of the most vulnerable populations.

“What we will do is send teams in. They’ll have full protective equipment, so-called PPE, and have the vaccines with them and go in and vaccinate all the people who work in the long-term care facilities, as well as all of the people who have consented to have the vaccinations who are patients there,” said Dr. Troy Brennan, the chief medical officer of CVS Health.

Clapps Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden is in the process of contacting residents’ families for consent. An administrator says overall there’s been a positive response.

Brennan says confidence in the vaccine is how we get back to normal.

“The speed of vaccination and people’s willingness to be vaccinated is going to be very important,” Brennan said.

CVS plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 899 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in the state.

WhiteStone’s nursing center in Greensboro anticipates its first round of vaccinations to begin in early January.

Brennan says retail pharmacies have become crucial in the immunization process.

“Because we are convenient and we are everywhere and where we are not, and there is social vulnerability index assigned, we can do other types of clinics to be able to reach people. We have the best chance of being able to reach the public,” Brennan said.

Access that will bring us one step close to overcoming the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Everybody in this country wants to return to normal life. The fastest way for us to do that is for everybody to get vaccinated,” Brennan said.

CVS pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to make sure everyone receives their initial shot and booster.

