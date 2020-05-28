CVS to open 55 new self-swab COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites across NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CVS Health announced Thursday that they will be opening 55 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in the state starting Friday.

The testing sites will operate with self-swab tests and are part of the company’s goal to open 1,000 drive-thru testing locations across the United States by the end of May.

According to a release from the company, the 1,000 testing sites mean that up to 1.5 million tests could be processed per month – depending on whether supplies are available and the capacity labs have to process the tests.

“Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health in the company’s release.

According to the company, more than 500 of their sites “will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index.”

The CDC’s indexing tool tracks variables such as “poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.”

“We are pleased that CVS will be opening testing sites across North Carolina with a special focus on communities in need,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in the press release. “We know that more testing is key to beating COVID-19 and we look forward to continuing to work with CVS and other partners to meet and exceed our testing goals.”

Patients will need to register in advance on CVS.com. Testing begins Friday.

The new testing sites in North Carolina include:

• CVS Pharmacy, 1550 North Sandhills Boulevard, Aberdeen, NC 28315

• CVS Pharmacy, 440 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203

• CVS Pharmacy, 1080 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803

• CVS Pharmacy, 1703 Live Oak Street, Beaufort, NC 28516

• CVS Pharmacy, 2147 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, NC 28607

• CVS Pharmacy, 2017 West Webb Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215

• CVS Pharmacy, 5859 Tryon Road, Cary, NC 27518

• CVS Pharmacy, 2797 Highway 55, Cary, NC 27519

• CVS Pharmacy, 7025 Winston Hill Drive, Cary, NC 27519

• CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518

• CVS Pharmacy, 11314 US 15-501, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

• CVS Pharmacy, 9628 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

• CVS Pharmacy, 115 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

• CVS Pharmacy, 10730 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28262

• CVS Pharmacy, 9915 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210

• CVS Pharmacy, 9805 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28215

• CVS Pharmacy, 11430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28262

• CVS Pharmacy, 8420 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28273

• CVS Pharmacy, 4098 Houston Field Court, Charlotte, NC 28277

• CVS Pharmacy, 32 Village Center Drive, Clayton, NC 27527

• CVS Pharmacy, 1260 Union Street, Concord, NC 28025

• CVS Pharmacy, 2002 Shiloah Church Road, Davidson, NC 28036

• CVS Pharmacy, 930 Martin Luther King Jr, Durham, NC 27713

• CVS Pharmacy, 6911 Garrett Road, Durham, NC 27707

• CVS Pharmacy, 5311 Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27712

• CVS Pharmacy, 3573 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705

• CVS Pharmacy, 3362 Bragg Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28303

• CVS Pharmacy, 100 Law Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311

• CVS Pharmacy, 7469 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306

• CVS Pharmacy, 790 Timber Drive, Garner, NC 27529

• CVS Pharmacy, 3658 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28056

• CVS Pharmacy, 4310 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27407

• CVS Pharmacy, 2210 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

• CVS Pharmacy, 1605 Four Seasons Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC 28792

• CVS Pharmacy, 1220 Highway 321 NW, Hickory, NC 28601

• CVS Pharmacy, 1132 East Cutler Crossing, Leland, NC 28451

• CVS Pharmacy, 3610 Mathews Mint Road, Matthews, NC 28105

• CVS Pharmacy, 3310 Siskey Parkway, Matthews, NC 28105

• CVS Pharmacy, 5020 Arendell Street, Morehead, NC 28557

• CVS Pharmacy, 2340 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27615

• CVS Pharmacy, 6840 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612

• CVS Pharmacy, 3500 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27609

• CVS Pharmacy, 13304 Leesville Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27617

• CVS Pharmacy, 3051 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27606

• CVS Pharmacy, 105 East College Avenue, Shelby, NC 28152

• CVS Pharmacy, 442 Highway 27 South, Stanley, NC 28164

• CVS Pharmacy, 178 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, NC 28625

• CVS Pharmacy, 4601 US Hwy. 220 North, Summerfield, NC 27358

• CVS Pharmacy, 245 Roosevelt Ave., East, Wake Forest, NC 27587

• CVS Pharmacy, 1142 North Broom Street, Waxhaw, NC 28173

• CVS Pharmacy, 4600 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

• CVS Pharmacy, 2302 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

• CVS Pharmacy, 606 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

• CVS Pharmacy, 3333 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

• CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

