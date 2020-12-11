Curfew in effect: North Carolina’s ‘modified’ Stay-at-Home order begins Friday

Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified Stay-at-Home order goes into effect Friday night as part of an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The new restrictions require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Dec. 11 through at least Jan. 8, 2021.

It means just what it says: people are to stay at home between those hours,” Gov. Cooper said.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores, and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m.

In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

“Do not wait until it’s your family that loses someone to COVID-19. Act now,” said NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted.

“We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place – including a statewide mask mandate. With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down. This Order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they’re safer,” Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper went on to say that the modified Stay-at-Home Order is also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others, and washing our hands a lot.

“We’ll do more if our trends don’t improve. That could mean additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or retail capacity. None of us want that. All these small businesses need more federal help. Congress and the President need to do that now,” Gov. Cooper said. “However, our top priority is — and must be — saving lives, and keeping our health care system from being overwhelmed.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it will not be conducting curfew checkpoints or random traffic stops to ask people their reason for being out after Governor Cooper’s 10 p.m. Stay-at-Home order.

