Crowds expected smaller during Queen City New Year’s Eve events thanks to Omicron

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — With Christmas behind us, people in the Queen City are gearing up for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. But with the Omicron variant spreading, attendance at these events may be smaller than normal.

Based on our research, the Queen City has more than 30 New Year’s Eve celebrations to choose from, many of which require tickets in advance. While those businesses are preparing for what they hope will be exciting parties, many people say they plan to keep the holiday low key this year.

“I don’t want to put myself at risk or anybody that I love, so I’m going to try to stay away from the crowds,” said Nickolas Leonor, who is traveling to the beach with his family to ring in 2022.

Several others report cancelling their New Year’s trips due to rising COVID cases and the Omicron variant.

“I was going to go to New York City, but you know with COVID and everything, I’m just going to stay home and eat some Queen City Poppin’,” said Rolston Gabriel.

Meanwhile, the team at Dilworth Neighborhood Grill is gearing up for their 18th New Year’s Eve Celebration. That party has seen up to 1,100 guests in the past, but this year they’ve only sold a fraction of those tickets.

“This year, we’re expecting probably around 400,” said owner Matt Wohlfarth.

When it comes to COVID, Wohlfarth says Dilworth Neighborhood Grill has been operation as normal since the vaccines came out. Like many other businesses, he says they’ve essentially ignored Mecklenburg County’s latest mask mandate.

“If you didn’t get the vaccine, that’s your choice. And if something happens, then that was also your choice,” he said.

Besides the number of attendees, the biggest difference Wohlfarth says he’ll face this New Year’s is the process of getting supplies.

“We’ve been preparing for months: making sure we have enough liquor and paper napkins and plates and forks and all of that stuff. Because you can’t just go down to the store and buy a case of Styrofoam anything,” he said.

Only a handful of Charlotte New Year’s Eve parties have reported being completely sold out this year. Rich and Bennett’s New Year’s Eve Bash at Tyber Creek Pub is one of them.