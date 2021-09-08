COVID testing reopens in Salisbury after brief closure due to high demand

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Wednesday, Novant Health reopened their Salisbury COVID Testing site on Mocksville Avenue after they say they saw an increasing demand for screenings.

Rowan Medical Center officials say their Emergency Department was flooded with people wanting simple COVID tests, driving hospital wait times up to four hours in some cases.

“We decided to reopen because we started to see an influx of patients coming to our ED for testing only,” said Desiree Dunston of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. “That patient who’s just coming in for one test could be sitting for up to three or four hours.”

Several patients report they went to the hospital for testing after being turned away from urgent care and primary care physicians, who didn’t have the proper staffing to accommodate the testing demand. One Rowan County mother, Marissa Moore, says she and her kids were turned away from the hospital and referred to the recently reopened testing site.

“Believe it or not, they turned me away from the hospital,” said Moore. “I just went to the hospital to get tested and they said, ‘No, don’t come in here.’ They directed me over here.”

The goal of the reopened Salisbury testing site is to ease the burden on emergency departments, urgent care facilities, and primary care physicians.

Rowan County currently has the highest percent-positive in the state, at 22.1%.

“It scares me. I’m a single mom,” said Rowan County mother Melissa Secreast. “Even though we both had our vaccines, we are constantly wearing our masks.”

Novant Health says they still have the capacity to accommodate urgent and critical care patients at Rowan Medical Center, but are asking those with non-life-threatening conditions to steer clear of the emergency department.

The Mocksville Avenue testing site is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.