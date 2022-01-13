COVID cases up, percent positives down across Charlotte area, but what does this mean?

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At this point in the pandemic, either you or someone you know has been tested for COVID-19. And if COVID positivity numbers are any indication, you or someone you know has tested positive.

The omicron variant of the virus has led to a huge increase in cases, but data shows those cases are starting to, slowly, go down. Data from both the Centers for Disease Control and county agencies showed several counties are seeing their first declines in positivity rates in weeks.

For counties that are going down in positivity rates, that downtick cannot come quick enough.

“We’re seeing an extensive surge,” said Lincoln County Health Director Davin Madden.

Even though the positivity rate for the county is among the lowest in the Charlotte area, Madden said that is not reflective of the real situation in the county, due to the amount of people getting tested.

Statisticians that Queen City News spoke with this week said that it could still be another two weeks before we start seeing significant and substantive downturns in cases.

Madden said that, for Lincoln County, that could mean even more time, as the county has been following two to four weeks behind other counties on COVID case surges and downturns.