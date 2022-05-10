MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Despite what we may want to believe, we’re not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19.

The latest data from the Mecklenburg County Health Department, Novant, and Starmed Healthcare shows COVID testing, cases, and hospitalizations are all on the rise.

The health department says it’s the first time in seven weeks the county has seen a steady increase. Virtually all cases are proving to be the BA2 variant of the virus. Though numbers are on the rise, they’re still not nearly as high as our last peak in January.

“We’re kind of in this mini wave now with BA2 and BA2.12.1, where we’re seeing this increase,” said Novant Health’s Senior Vice President Dr. David Priest.

Mecklenburg County’s latest data from April 15-28 shows COVID was found in 40 percent of the wastewater samples they tested. Emergency room visits were also up 70 percent over the previous two-week period.

“These variants are highly contagious, and our collective immunity is selecting out variants that are more easily transmitted,” said Dr. Priest.

Starmed Healthcare data shows their positivity rates are over 20 percent. Their testing is up 25 percent. But, Starmed President Mike Estramonte says their most telling statistic doesn’t come case or testing data.

“We had a 40 percent increase of people seeking monoclonal antibody treatment. That probably us the most that when you have people requesting that specific treatment, it means they’re pretty sick,” said Estramonte.

New variants, BA4 and BA5 are making their way predominately through Africa. Health experts believe we may see a new spike with these variants in the US in the fall. The impact these strains will have on hospitalizations and deaths will depend on how it reacts to community immunity.

The difference between this current spike and previous case spikes is the community’s reaction.

“It’s like, let’s get this over with. You can only take so many booster shots. You just got to move on with life,” said Nick Tockey.

“I don’t think anybody really cares anymore,” said Dung Nguyen.

“I’m ready for things to go back to normal, but with people not caring or going about things how they’re supposed to go about it, it’s just never going to get better,” said Daejah Stewart.

It may be a frustrating reality, but it’s one we’ve become experts in living.

“We’re really not out of the woods yet. Let’s still take it seriously. Nobody wants to go through long testing lines anymore or relive 2020 or 2021, but I will say getting tested is very easy now,” said Estramonte.