COVID case numbers ‘can go very quick back in the other direction’ Atrium doctor warns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This weekend, hundreds of beer drinkers raised their steins, and some eyebrows.

Video taken at “Mecktoberfest” at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in Charlotte shows people partying like there’s no pandemic. Few people are seen wearing masks or keeping six-feet apart, despite the governor’s order restricting outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

That concerns Atrium Health’s Medical Director for Infection Prevention, Dr. Katie Passaretti.

“We can go very quickly back in the other direction,” Passaretti warns, “and end up where we were a few months ago.”

In North Carolina, cases are trending down. Statewide, 209,137 people have tested positive for the virus and 950 people are currently hospitalized.

“Why is it risky to attend large scale events?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant. “Is it risky?”

“It is still risky,” said Passaretti. “While our number of cases per day, and percent of cases positive for COVID have come down over the past month or two, it is still a very tenuous situation.”

The coronavirus can easily spread when you have close contact with large numbers of people, said Dr. Passaretti. The virus spreads easier indoors but people are still at risk outside in group gatherings.

“Whether or not you get infected, if you spread that to a high-risk individual, someone that has cancer, your grandfather, any of those kinds of groups,” she said, “it can have very deadly consequences.”

Following social distancing guidelines, washing your hands, and wearing a face-covering is as important as ever, she said, as we head into flu season. Atrium Health continues to prepare for a “surge” of patients, Passaretti said; she hopes that planning won’t be necessary.

“We’re going to be dealing with flu and other respiratory viruses and COVID on top of that,” she said. “Hospitalizations are the thing we worry about most, overwhelming the healthcare system, not being able to get healthcare to the people that need it.”

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery did not comment on why it allowed hundreds of people to attend its Oktoberfest style celebration or enforce its own mask guidelines, which were posted on its Facebook page.

