COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in NC in several weeks

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A COVID-19 vaccine could start to arrive in North Carolina in the next several weeks, but it could take months for the vaccine to be available for many of us – so will you get the vaccine when it’s available?

“I most definitely would get it because I don’t never want to have that feeling no more,” said Shawn Tribble, who says she tested positive for COVID-19 just over two weeks ago.

“You know how you get a cold and you just don’t feel good but that feeling didn’t never go away and it was like I was having back pains and just like, ‘ugh,” said Tribble.

Tribble says as soon as the COVID-19 vaccine is available, she’ll get it.

But Richard Smeltzer won’t be rushing right out.

“I’d rather wait and see. I don’t want to get sick from it,” said Smeltzer.

You may feel some side effects according to a Novant Health doctor who spoke during a virtual town hall this week.

“I think there are a lot of vaccines we’ve gotten for many years that kind of make you feel ‘blah’ for a day, certainly shingles vaccine, flu vaccine, pneumonia vaccine, but all proven to be very safe for many years, doesn’t mean they’re without side effects, but the side effects are really mild compared to the devastating consequences potentially of coronavirus infection,” said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health.

During that town hall, people also asked doctors if they can contract COVID-19 from the vaccine.

Doctors say no and that the way the COVID-19 vaccine works is not by giving you the virus to build immunity.

