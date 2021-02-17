COVID-19 vaccination appointments canceled, rescheduled across NC due to impending winter weather

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments across the FOX 46 viewing area have been canceled or delayed due to impending inclement weather.

In Mecklenburg County, vaccination appointments for Thursday, Feb. 18, have been canceled and vaccine shipment delays are anticipated, county officials said.

“Due to forecasted inclement weather Thursday, Feb. 18, Public Health is canceling all first and second dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled through Public Health and StarMed. Patients with appointments scheduled for Feb. 18 do not need to call Public Health or StarMed, they will be notified directly if their appointments have been impacted; new appointments are guaranteed and will be provided,” Mecklenburg County said on Wednesday.

In addition, vaccine shipments will be delayed in Mecklenburg County due to inclement weather.

“At this time, we do not have an anticipated shipment arrival date. We will postpone some appointments and events until these shipments arrive and will notify patients directly if their appointment is impacted,” Mecklenburg County officials said.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Another county impacted is Avery County. Authorities in the area sent out an alert to residents on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

“Due to the National Winter Weather Advisory, Avery County’s first dose allotment for the week February 15-20 will not be received. Those first dose appointments will be rescheduled for Friday, February 26. Also due to the weather forecast for tomorrow, Thursday, February 18, second doses will be offered Friday 9-4 at the Ag Center.”