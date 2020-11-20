COVID-19 trends continue to go ‘in the wrong direction,’ Mecklenburg County officials say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Health Department is warning people not to travel or gather for the holidays, announcing Friday that dozens of Halloween events may have been COVID-19 spreaders.

“We have been working at least 31 Halloween gatherings, where a person who was potentially infectious while there, or were infected while attending there, potentially, so we are continuing to contact-trace those events,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Deputy Public Health Director.

Mecklenburg County has seen a 23 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, so the county wants you to cancel your holiday plans.

“We’re asking everyone in our community to avoid traveling and especially avoid any gatherings this year, we understand that this is a big sacrifice that we all have to make ourselves, but the risk at this time is simply too great,” said Dr. Washington.

If you plan to get together for Thanksgiving, stick with small groups, try to stay outside and wear masks as much as possible.

“We are not going to be knocking on individuals’ doors haphazardly, we are obviously looking out for businesses and places where we know folks will gather in much larger numbers.”

North Carolina saw a slight dip in news cases reported on Friday but the state is still well over the 3,000 daily-mark. More than 1,400 new cases have been reported in South Carolina.

