COVID-19 tests now offered at 4 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library branches

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — As the pandemic drags on, people needing tests for COVID-19 have an option at their public library. Starting Monday, four branches of Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries began offering free at-home test kits.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is offering the tests while supplies last. The kits will be prioritized for community members who are unable to obtain testing through other methods and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.

“It’s meant to create another convenient access point for those in our community who need to take a COVID test for any reason. Whether it be exposure or they’re having some COVID-like symptoms,” said Dr. Raynard Washington with the Health Department.

The move comes as demand for at-home tests is expected to soar in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is finalizing regulations that would require companies with more than 100 workers to ensure any unvaccinated employees undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The federal government says 200 million rapid at-home tests will be available every month.

“The convenience of it is you can pick it up without having an appointment. You can do it from home you get a result there and you can go from there,” Washington said.

Times and locations of the participating libraries are below:

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – West Boulevard

2157 West Blvd, Charlotte

Mon & Wed: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fri: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove

5935 Hickory Grove Rd, Charlotte

Mon & Wed: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fri: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Boulevard

4429 South Blvd, Charlotte

Tues & Thurs: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek

4045 North Tryon St, Suite A, Charlotte

Tues & Thurs: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.