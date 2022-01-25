COVID-19 testing sites see steep drop off in patients as new Charlotte sites open

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Charlotte area is seeing a steep drop off in COVID testing, just as three new testing sites opened in Mecklenburg County on Tuesday.

Hardly anyone was in line at one of the sites in east Charlotte on Tuesday.

The provider is considering shifting the hours to stay open later to get more people driving through to get tested after they get off work.

When Queen City News first arrived at the new site across from the Park Expo Center on Tuesday, no one was in line.

“It’s surprising to see nobody here, you know,” said Everette Kirkley.

“I heard it on the news there was no line, so I just jumped in the car and came on out here,” said Kirkley.

He’s not having symptoms, so there’s no way he would have waited for hours in a testing line like the ones we were seeing weeks ago at Charlotte testing sites.

“That’s the reason I haven’t done it. I didn’t want to wait in line,” said Kirkley.

Mecklenburg County and Mako Medical opened the testing site in east Charlotte Tuesday, along with locations in Huntersville and Cornelius.

“I hope we’ve hit that peak and the worst is behind us, but the thing I’ve learned over the past two years is you can’t really predict anything,” said Eric Kristensen, a sales executive with Mako Medical.

Providers tell Queen City News they don’t know why the testing lines have gone down so dramatically recently, but if it’s because of the at-home tests from the federal government, they expect lines will ramp back up in a week or two, as people burn through their allotment.

“If we need to slow things down for a little bit, it will be that much easier if things do spike up again for us to get up and running within days, instead of weeks,” said Kristensen.

Because fewer people are in line, Kirkley will get his results back faster.

“I just thought I would have it checked and make sure I was safe and everybody else could be safe also,” said Kirkley.

Since Saturday, the number of tests completed in North Carolina dropped by about half each day, so that means there’s a very steep drop in the number of people going to in-person sites to get tested.