COVID-19 testing sites backed up in Charlotte as demand hits new high

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Biden’s vaccine mandate is already causing a surge at testing clinics throughout the country. A Star Med Clinic in Charlotte has already hired more staff, and added more drive-thru lanes, to accommodate the influx of clients.

“We’ve been ramping up, we’re planning for what it’s gonna look like in October, November, December, January, once we’re really into the cold and flu season. We want to be able to have enough staff so the hospitals can do what they need to do, we will handle the testing across the counties,” Mike Estramonte, CEO of Star Med explained.

Hundreds of cars pour into the parking lot at the Star Med on Tuckaseegee Road, but there are employees directing traffic.

“Of course, there are people that dislike us because they’ve waited in line for hours. And once they get here, they don’t want to be told where to go. They want to hurry up and get vaccinated or hurry up and get tested,” said Jeffrey Foster, a Star Med employee.

There was essentially no wait to get vaccinated, but about a 30 minute wait for COVID-19 testing. Last week some had to wait more than four hours to get a test.