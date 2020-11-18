COVID-19 Outbreak: 45 people test positive at Salvation Army center in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed Wednesday at a Salvation Army center in uptown Charlotte.

According to the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, there have been 45 positive cases, 42 being clients and three staff, over the past two weeks at the Salvation Army Center of Hope.

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte said a plan with Mecklenburg County and Department of Public Health officials has been in place throughout the pandemic for handling positive cases of those experiencing homelessness.

“The individuals who have tested positive have been moved into isolation off-site for care and

monitoring. All those who have been in contact or potentially exposed have been quarantined

in local motels,” the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte said in a released statement.

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte said while they’ve been able to safely relocate more than 80 percent of the families and individuals from the shelter since the pandemic began, they are currently working to further reduce the number of people residing at the Center of Hope and serve families and individuals at other sites during the weeks ahead.

