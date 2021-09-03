COVID-19 numbers surging in Mecklenburg County before Labor Day Weekend

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – COVID-19 numbers are surging before the holiday weekend. North Carolina is reporting nearly 8,600 new cases and 3,800 people are currently hospitalized.

In Mecklenburg County, COVID cases are still very high but they are starting to level off. However, the county is not saying this is good news. Part of that reason is the case counts remain high.

Mecklenburg County’s case count is actually worse than it was this time last year in 2020. Labor Day last year we had 129 new cases. It’s not even Labor Day yet and the area had 586 new cases reported on Thursday.

Based on these numbers you may be asking, “Why aren’t things more strict?”

Mecklenburg County currently has a face mask mandate in place, like the area did last year, but health officials said vaccinations are the true difference.

Vaccinations are starting to pick up in Mecklenburg County and health officials said it’s likely due to more people knowing someone who has come down with COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said they are making no specific recommendations on outdoor Labor Day events at this point. She is asking people to be smart about their holiday plans, espcially involving large crowds indoors.